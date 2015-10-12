Community forum to be held Thursday to discuss uptick of Point Place crime

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Point Place residents say they’re fed up with the recent uptick of crimes around the area.

On Facebook, many are talking about the non-stop car break-ins, but that’s not the only crime seen recently in the neighborhood. Just last week several businesses along Summit Street reported break-ins as well. Others are reporting bike thefts.

So, as a result of the recent crime, Councilwoman Lindsay Webb and other organizations are putting together a community forum Thursday to come up with a solution.

“My hope is with the forum that residents will make deeper connections with their neighbors. Resolve to keep an eye and careful watch on their community. To report suspicious behavior and to get increased police presence in the Point Place neighborhood,” said Councilwoman Webb.

Webb says the more the community makes their voices heard, the better off they'll be in fighting crime in the neighborhood.

The event is scheduled for this Thursday at Capricorn Banquet Hall in Point Place. At 5:30 p.m. businesses are invited to talk to the police chief. Then at 7p.m. the community forum will begin.

