Community forum to be held Thursday to discuss uptick of Point Place crime

Point Place residents say they’re fed up with the recent uptick of crimes around the area.

On Facebook, many are talking about the non-stop car break-ins, but that’s not the only crime seen recently in the neighborhood. Just last week several businesses along Summit Street reported break-ins as well. Others are reporting bike thefts.

So, as a result of the recent crime, Councilwoman Lindsay Webb and other organizations are putting together a community forum Thursday to come up with a solution.

“My hope is with the forum that residents will make deeper connections with their neighbors. Resolve to keep an eye and careful watch on their community. To report suspicious behavior and to get increased police presence in the Point Place neighborhood,” said Councilwoman Webb.  

Webb says the more the community makes their voices heard, the better off they'll be in fighting crime in the neighborhood.  

The event is scheduled for this Thursday at Capricorn Banquet Hall in Point Place. At 5:30 p.m. businesses are invited to talk to the police chief. Then at 7p.m. the community forum will begin.  

