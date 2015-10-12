Project Connect helping families in need in Wood Co.

We're just days away from this year's Project Connect event in Bowling Green.

Wednesday, families who live in Wood County and are in need can get help in several areas, including job help, financial advice, clothing, and so much more.

This year, Project Connect is being held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Bowling Green and organizers say it’s really a one stop shop for Wood County families in need.

The event is a collaboration between several agencies, volunteers, businesses, organizations, and churches.

This year, over 60 service providers and nearly 300 volunteers will be there, helping families who need assistance with everything from food to dental services.

Food bags have also been delivered to St. Mark's and are ready to be handed out to families in need.

United Way Assistant Director Jamie Brubaker says having an event like this is really beneficial for many who need the help, especially when it's all in one place.



“Here in Wood County, we're looking at a federal poverty level of about 13 percent. So we do have families and individuals that are in need of these types of services. So what we wanted to do was actually bring the services here, in one location, so people can be connected if they're in need for it,” said Brubaker.

Again, Project Connect is this Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.

For more information about the event, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.