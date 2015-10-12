TPD: Shootings in Toledo up 40 percent, majority gang related

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Shootings are up 40 percent in the City of Toledo compared to this time last year and according to the Toledo Police Department, the majority are gang related.

Police are calling this year’s rash of shootings unacceptable. They say when numbers like this start to climb, they take action.

“It’s crazy out here when it gets dark,” said James, a north Toledo resident.

He says he lives in the neighborhood where, just last week, Jewell Miller was killed and he’s noticed even more shootings in the area.

Neighbors say they are sick of the violence in their neighborhood and many think the best thing to do is to set up a police precinct at the nearby fire station, so that there’s a constant eye on things.



And while that's not a part of their plan right now, police do plan to focus on the random shootings happening all around Toledo and take back the streets.



“We’re not going to put up with it. If we have a couple of these gangs shooting up neighborhoods and firing multiple times, we’re going to figure out who is doing it, put the pieces together and they will pay the price. If we find out a whole gang is behind it, the whole gang will pay,” said Lt. Joe Heffernan.



Extra patrols and the restructuring of policing in these hot bed neighborhoods are happening now. But TPD says we should hear about an even larger effort in the next few weeks.



“Believe me when I tell you we’re on this and that we are actively looking at these gangs and we’re going to have some solutions to this problem,” said Lt. Heffernan.

Of course we would all like to know what that plan is, but TPD can't give specific policing strategies in order to ensure they work.

WTOL will continue to check in with police and let you know when they released those details.

And although shooting in the city are up, homicides are actually down compared to 2014. So far this year Toledo police have investigated 19 homicides, while last year at this time there were 21.

