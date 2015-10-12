Free K9 training ceremony kicks off in Findlay for departments in NW Ohio

A free seminar in Findlay invites K9 handlers from police departments all over northwest Ohio to bring their K9 partners and participate in activities that refresh their defensive tactics, searches, and more.

Some of the training offered involves the dogs searching for narcotics, but the exercises don’t stop there.

“Anything from suspect apprehension, building search, area search, tracking, narcotics work – we’ve got quite a handful of things that the dogs have to do,” said Thomas Miller, Deputy Sheriff K9 Handler for Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Handlers and their K9s train by role playing. The officer will don a suit and play the suspect for the exercises where a suspect would need to be reprimanded. Over the next two days, there will be a variety of scenarios given to make sure the K9s are prepared for various situations.

“Kinda’ mixes things up for the dogs, so we try to throw out new scenarios. Anyone that might have an issue with their dog – if they’re having a certain particular problem with their K9 as far as building searches or anything of that nature – we try to eliminate that issue they have,” said Miller.

The seminar runs Monday through Wednesday, Oct. 12 - 14, and will offer certifications to some of the participating officers.

