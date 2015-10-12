| Email Viviana

Viviana Hurtado, Ph.D. is an award-winning journalist and anchor at WTOL-TV/FOX Toledo. An Edward R. Murrow award winner and Emmy-nominated journalist, Viviana Hurtado, Ph.D. is an anchor at WTOL-TV/FOX Toledo. Prior to Ohio, Viviana worked her way up through the local news markets of Midland and Brownsville, Texas, as well as Providence, Rhode Island before arriving in Washington D.C. to work at national and international news networks.

Viviana was part of the Al Jazeera English launch team as the North America correspondent, covering U.S. foreign policy and politics for a global audience, as well as extensively reporting throughout Latin America.

Recruited by ABC News, Viviana's multi-platform reporting of broadcast, radio, and digital includes the historic 2008 Presidential election, the global financial crisis of 2009, Hurricane Ike, the Haiti earthquake, and the BP oil spill.

A National Public Radio (NPR) guest host and contributor at MSNBC, CNN, and Univision, Viviana has been quoted in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Time Magazine, and Rolling Stone. In addition to the Murrow award and Emmy nomination, she is also a recipient of numerous awards and honors granted by organizations such as the Columbia Journalism Review and South by Southwest (SXSW).

Viviana has lived in Latin America, Europe, and all over the U.S. Ahead of the 2016 Presidential election, she and her Golden Retriever are excited to call Ohio home.