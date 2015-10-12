| Email Danielle

Danielle Dwyer joined the WTOL team in September of 2015 as a reporter/MMJ.

Before coming back “home” to Ohio, Danielle was working as a production assistant for Campus Insiders – a Chicago-based digital sports network – working with former ESPN and CBS network reporters, NFL players and collegiate athletes.

Prior to Campus Insiders, Danielle graduated with honors from Columbia College Chicago’s journalism graduate program. During her time at Columbia, Danielle worked as a freelance reporter covering everything from Cubs opening day to Chicago City Council meetings, the Illinois governor race and the Ebola outbreak.

Before graduation, Danielle was also nominated for two student Emmys by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences Midwest chapter. She won the sports category for her one-man-band reporting and storytelling on the Chicago Youth Boxing Club.

During grad school, Danielle interned at Fox 29 Philadelphia on the sports team. She also worked for Columbia’s Windy City Webcast, ChicagoTalks.org and was one of eight interns chosen from around the country for live production coverage of the National Association of Broadcasting (NAB) show in Las Vegas for Waskul Entertainment.

Danielle attended undergrad at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania where she was a dual-sport athlete and graduated with honors in Business Communications, Media Communications and Fine Art. She co-anchored for the school’s T.V. station and was lead writer and editor of the sports section for the student newspaper.

Before pursuing her dream career of journalism, Danielle worked at the JWT Action advertising agency as a digital and traditional media planner and buyer for John Deere, Kimberly-Clark and BRP.

Danielle has a passion for telling human-interest stories about everything from sports fans to communities coming together for a greater good. She loves building relationships and getting involved in charity work and the community.