School districts, state legislators planning for major funding cuts

Back in July, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a last minute legislation that will take millions of dollars away from several public schools in the 2016-2017 school year.

The bill could take away more than $4.5 million alone from just the ten districts in Northwest Ohio, such as Bowling Green, Anthony Wayne, Maumee, and Port Clinton.

School districts say they'd have to start looking at plans to lay off and cut back, but they're not lying down just yet.

“This is our future, so it's very near and dear to my heart,” said State Representative Steve Arndt.



He says as soon as Gov. Kasich signed the legislation, he wanted to tackle the issue head on, especially with 10 of the school districts taking cuts being in Northwest Ohio.



Now, school districts and state legislators are coming up with a plan for those who will be impacted.



“To me, it's much bigger than just a school funding issue. It's also your skilled workforce in the future going forward. If you don't have the educated workforce and it starts right here,” said Arndt. “Certainly we need to go back to Columbus and see what we can try to do to try to rectify this situation.”



Port Clinton City Schools could receive more than $750,000 in cuts and the treasurer says he's hopeful that Representative Arndt will help the several districts in Northwest Ohio recover this money.



“He's already gone on record saying he's very supportive of our efforts and we're excited about that,” said Jeff Dornbusch, Treasurer for Port Clinton City Schools.



That way, some schools in our region can plan for staffing, personnel and certain programs for students in the next school year.



“It's general operating dollars, so everything from paying salaries to textbooks to technology to putting fuel in the school buses,” said Dornbusch.



As far as the next steps, the state House and Senate could amend the bill to restore funds through additional legislation. As Senator Randy Gardner said in the meeting, if education is a priority, there are no excuses to have any districts lose funding. Others called the funding cuts 'severe.'



“It's just going backwards in state funding, when most school districts are getting increases is really disappointing,” said Dornbusch.



A Port Clinton High School government class made a guest appearance at Monday's meeting and legislators say it gives them a chance to see government in action.

For Port Clinton Junior Joey, the budget cuts mean even more that.



“It doesn't seem fair,” said Joey. “I have two younger siblings and I want them to have the same opportunities that I have.”

State legislators say they hope to see some movement in the weeks ahead and perhaps a budget corrections bill where legislators will come to an agreement with Governor Kasich.

