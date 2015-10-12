Experts analyze the new tentative agreement between UAW and Chrysler Fiat

Members at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor say a new tentative agreement between UAW and Fiat Chrysler differs in many ways from the recent contract that was voted down.

“The first tentative agreement, if you judge by online comments, was almost eighty or ninety percent negative,” said Kristin Dziczek, Director of the Industry and Labor Group. “This one, I think, is more like sixty percent negative. And since that eighty to ninety percent turned out to be sixty-five percent against, maybe this turns into something that will actually pass.”

The new agreement guarantees current employment levels and also offers UAW workers a longer period of time to review and make a decision.

“This new agreement says they’re not going to force people to move far from their homes. They’re going to find other things they can do within the labor market placement, which I believe is a 50 mile radius around the plant. So, there may be other jobs in other plants within 50 miles which can absorb them while that retooling is going on,” Dziczek said.

Also included in the new deal is the possibility for entry-level workers to receive up to $29 per hour over eight years – eliminating the two-tier pay scale that compensated workers at a significantly lower level than senior colleagues. The new rate would be an increase from the current hourly rate of $19.

Health care costs would remain the same as in the previous agreement with the exception of an emergency room charge or visit.

There will be three informational meetings with members of UAW to discuss what is in the new tentative agreement. The final vote will be held over a two day span, Oct. 20 – 21.

