Equality Toledo, UT to hold first Mayoral Candidate LGBT Forum

With November's special election less than a month away, Toledo mayoral candidates have made it clear where they stand on certain issues. But many have not specifically addressed topics affecting the LGBT community.

From the Supreme Court's marriage equality ruling in June to a local judge refusing a same-sex couple's marriage, the LGBT community across the nation and in Toledo have had a monumental year. Which is why Equality Toledo and the University of Toledo are holding the first LGBT mayoral candidate forum at UT Tuesday evening to discuss issues impacting the LGBT community.

Six mayoral candidates will be in attendance and Equality Toledo anticipates a significant crowd. Many of the questions will be prepared in advance, but audience members may also submit a question before the event begins.

Equality Toledo Executive Director Nick Komives said one of the purposes of the forum is to find out what the candidates will do to ensure LGBT Toledoans feel safe in their community.

"We'll be asking specifically about the Human Rights Campaign Municipal Equality Index. Toledo's score last year was the lowest it's ever been since they started doing this, so we're going to be asking them how to improve that score," he said. "I think this is important. I think everybody realizes that marriage (equality) was a huge step forward, but there's definitely a lot more work to be done. This will allow Toledoans who care about LGBT issues to ask specific questions to candidates to which they'll then be able to hold them accountable to what they say, which we have not had the opportunity to do in the past."

Komives also said that while the group has not had the opportunity to have personal conversations with each candidate at this point, Equality Toledo does plan to work with the elected mayoral administration after the November special election on issues facing LGBT Toledoans.

For those interested in participating, the forum is open to the public and takes place on Tuesday, October 13 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the University of Toledo College of Law (1825 West Rocket Drive Toledo, OH, 43606).

For more information on Equality Toledo and the event, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.