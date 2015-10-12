Only On 11: TPD gang unit handcuffs known gang members at Woodlawn Cemetery for disturbing burial

The Toledo Police Department reported handcuffing members of a known gang that were getting out of control during a service at Woodlawn Cemetery Monday afternoon. The disturbances happened while Keshawn Groom was being buried.

Lt. Joe Heffernan said, “Whenever we know there will be a funeral of a gang member that might evoke some tensions, we’re going to be there – both in marked and unmarked capacity. We’re not going to put up with any type of disorders at an event like that.”

Groom, was killed in a shootout at Spigot Bar on Oct. 1.

Lt. Heffernan reported that some of the men they had handcuffed had outstanding warrants. No charges have been reported at this time.

