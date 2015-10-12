UT's 22 AP ranking is having an impact on team shop sales

After Toledo's dominating 38-7 win over Kent State, AP moved the football team up to the 22nd spot in the polls. But the buzz among the team, students and the community isn't the only impact this win has had on campus.

Rocky's Locker team shop in Savage Arena is struggling to keep up with fan demands, with the main attraction being "Toledo vs. Everyone" shirts.

Just last week alone, when Toledo landed in the nation's top 25, those shirts sold out, not once, but twice. It's something the store says they've never seen with any of their merchandise.

Current students, alum and community members have been coming to the store daily in hopes of getting their hands on those shirts. And even former Rockets turned NFL players, like Jayrone Elliott, David Fluellen Jr. and Brett Kern, have taken to social media to show their support.

Former Toledo cheerleader and Rocky's Locker retail and operations manager, Kayla Peiffer, says the minute they put in a new order, online pre-orders flocked in. And the response spans far beyond Toledo's city limits.

"A lot of people wanted it from all across the country, which was really cool to see," Peiffer said. "We had some in Las Vegas, we had some in California, even all the way out in Florida. So it was really cool to see all the people wanting to support Toledo."

Peiffer says all three home games have reached at least $20,000 in sales and they project to reach about $500,000 in sales for the year, which is nearly double the amount of sales from previous years.

The football team's success has also led to another store location in Franklin Park Mall. This is something Peiffer says is supposed to open by the first of November.

