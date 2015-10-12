Crews from Columbia Gas respond to gas leak in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews from Columbia Gas respond to gas leak in north Toledo

Chris Kozak, spokesman for Columbia Gas reported company crews have responded to a gas leak in north Toledo.

The leak is at the Save-A-Lot store at 559 East Manhattan Blvd.

Kozak says a contractor punctured the line and the crew is worked to stop the leak.

Nobody injuries were reported.

