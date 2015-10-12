Missing adult alert: Statewide alert issued from Columbus Police Department

The Columbus Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert statewide for Julian Simmons, last seen at 2 p.m. Oct. 11.

Simmons is a black male, 84 years old, 5' 7" tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was possibly wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved flannel shirt on Sunday. He suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

The vehicle involved was reported as a 2002 black Chevrolet Trailblazer with OH plate number CR 84 NH. Mr. Simmons was last seen in Franklin County, OH on Kenwick Road in Columbus.

If you see this person or this vehicle, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred to investigating law enforcement.

