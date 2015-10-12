Initial Coffee with Cops was a success

Chief George Kral was available to answer questions and communicate with citizens of the Toledo community in a new initiative called Coffee with a Cop.

Kral said he noticed other departments trying this new way to reach out to the community, liked it, and decided to try it in Toledo.

The first Coffee with a Cop event was held at Plate 21 on Rugby Drive in south Toledo Monday between 7 - 9 a.m. The object was to simply sip on coffee and listen to the concerns of people living in Toledo.

“It’s not anything with a set agenda,” said the Chief. “This is just, sit down, get to know each other and try to take away some of the mystique that is between officers and the community. We want to let community know we care about them. We’re doing this so we can listen to them. We want to show that we are here for them.”

Kral said, even for him, the event was eye opening. He admitted he usually concentrates on the larger crimes in the city and Monday’s event broadened from general concerns to specific incidents, like fire crackers and a rash of windows being broken into near the site of the event.

“This has been an overwhelming victory,” he said. “A lot of neighbors came out and even people from other parts of town came out to talk with us – get to know their officers. This is just another mechanism to get their complaints and their stories through them.”

Several Coffee with a Cop events are planned for Toledo.

