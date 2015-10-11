Candidate Finkbeiner says city needs to declare war on gun violence

Toledo mayoral candidate Carty Finkbeiner called on Toledo leaders to declare war on gun violence in the city at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.



Finkbeiner used last month's shooting outside of Franklin Park Mall as an example of gang inspired shootings that are plaguing the city.



He says Toledo Police need to be on 'high-alert in the city's toughest, most violent prone neighborhoods during the hours of peak criminal activity.

“It is time for TPD to demonstrate, once again, who truly is the toughest, best-trained “gang” in Toledo and bring peace and quiet back to all of our neighborhoods," said Mr. Finkbeiner.



Finkbeiner is asking TPD officers to be very aggressive in seeking warrants and weapons and to step up traffic stops.

He said civil rights should always be respected but gun violence must not be tolerated and said monetary rewards need to be stepped up as a way to get information that leads to arrests.

