Beautiful weather attracts potential record crowds to Applebutter Fest

It's a tradition that has become one of the most popular fall festivals in our area.



It's the 39th Annual Apple Butter Festival in Grand Rapids.



And though the event has grown over the years, it's still the festival's namesake that is the biggest draw.



Every October, the small village of a few hundred residents swells to tens of thousands.



Visitors can tour historic buildings, shop for crafts, or take in a car show.



"It's more along the lines of the people and atmosphere," said Northwest Ohio native Randall Seiling.



But there's only one item that consistently has a line around the block.



This was Kelly Walczuk's first visit to the festival, she brought her song Blake along with her.



"He wanted to come for the apple butter, because he loves apple butter," said Walczuk.



When the festival began, only one small batch of apple butter was finished.



But as the festival continued, multiple kettles constantly churned out the sweet stuff.



Event Co-founder Steve Kryder saw the popularity of the festival growing, so he added many local historical events as well.



"Really, the key to it is we try to depict as much of the history of the Maumee Valley," said Kryder.



It takes 3 days to make the sweet stuff, but minutes for it to sell out.



1 day to boil 50 gallons of cider down to 10 gallons of syrup.



Then a day to peel and cut 50 bushels of apples.



And then a full day to cook the butter in copper kettles.



It's a process that traditionally brought folks together, and it sure has here in Grand Rapids.



"It's just like in the old days when families made apple butter, either it was an extended family or a series of neighbors would come together. Well, here you are," said Kryder.



With Sunday's picture perfect weather, Kryder says they very well may have broken the festivals attendance record of 40 thousand visitors.



