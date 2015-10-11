Two men in jail after woman's overdose death in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Offices says two men were arrested on Sunday and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.

38-year-old Jeremy Pitts of Lacarne, OH and 32-year-old Steven Phillips of Port Clinton were arrested after a 31-year-old woman died as the result of an overdose on Sunday morning.

The men are being held at the Ottawa County Detention Facility.

The overdose occurred at the residence of Mr. Pitts in Lacarne.

