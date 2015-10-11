Two on motorcyle in hospital after collision in Wood County Saturday

A Porsche and a motorcycle collided in Wood County Saturday.

The wreck took place just after 6:30 p.m. on US 6 east of US 23 in Montgomery Township.

The Wood County Sheriff's office reported an Indiana man was driving his Porsche westbound on US 6 when he hit a bike driven by Raymond Baumer, Jr. of Fostoria.

Both Baumer and his passenger were flown to a Toledo hospital for treatment.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to WTOL-11 News for the latest updates and details.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.