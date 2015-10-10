Ranked Rockets make homecoming extra special

Saturday marked the end of Homecoming Week at the University of Toledo and before the big football game, alumni held a special tailgate.

There was a little bit of extra excitement in the air at this year’s University of Toledo Homecoming as the Toledo Rockets football team is ranked number 24 in the nation. The first time they’ve been in the top 25 since 2012.



A sea of midnight blue and gold filled the tailgating area outside the Glass Bowl on Saturday.



The picturesque weather and the football team's great performance on the field made it a memorable homecoming.



"Yes, we couldn't have anything better,” said UT alum Jo Clark.



This year’s homecoming theme was, "Rocket Road Trip - All roads lead back to UT.”



Current students enjoyed seeing so much support for their team.



"So many people, so many alumni. Parents, students, Toledo residents. It's awesome,” said one student at the game.



Those who have followed the Rockets for years say they don't want to get ahead of themselves, but they are beginning to get flashbacks of the heyday of Rocket football from 1969 - '71, remembering the play of UT greats like Chuck Ealey and Mel Long.



"It's amazing, because after all these years we've finally come around full circle after Ealey and his years," said 35 year season ticket holder Roger Hoyt.



And with a 38 to 7 win over Kent State, the undefeated Rockets are sure to live on as a ranked team for another week.

