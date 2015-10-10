Activists protest Planned Parenthood in downtown Toledo

Protests of Planned Parenthood were held across the country on Saturday, including right here in Northwest Ohio.



A group of protesters were in Downtown Toledo to hold the rally against the organization.



Anti-abortion activists are calling on the government to defund the women's health organization after videos allegedly showed employees discussing the sale of fetal body parts.

"Well I just feel strongly because I don't think they are giving women the full picture. So when did us as women believe that healthcare is aborting our children and selling our children's baby parts," said Michelle McCauley of the Pregnancy Center of Greater Toledo.

The protest lasted for about an hour.

