Ohioans for and against legalizing marijuana

A recent poll shows 53 percent of Ohio voters support allowing adults to possess small amounts of marijuana, and a whopping 90 percent say they support it for medicinal purposes. The Quinnipiac poll comes just weeks before Ohioans will vote on Issue 3, determining whether or not to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

Locals in Toledo weigh in on both sides of this debate.

“I think it's a bad idea... I just don't think we want to encourage any more drug use," Tom Cafferty said.

Others believe legalizing pot would cut down on crime.

“I think it would be better if we do because there will be less, you know, violence on the street,” April Cantwell said.

Wendy Gramza, President of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview Friday that just because people are becoming more comfortable with pot use doesn't mean they're ready to legalize it.

"Those numbers are not alarming to me as an organization that opposes issue three," Gramza said.

She said when people get educated on the unintended consequences of marijuana use they usually become opposed to legalizing it.

"A lot of people are going to find it difficult to find and keep a job if they test positive for marijuana use,” Gramza said.

Local businesses already have trouble finding employees who can pass a drug test, according to Gramza. She said making pot legal will cause more people to lose jobs, especially those in the manufacturing sector.

"Ohio companies will not hire workers... will not keep workers who test positive for any sort of drug including marijuana,” Gramza said.

But not everyone agrees.

"Grower comes in here... There's 300 new jobs, there's 30 new retail stores, all a chance for people to get employed,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Gerken claims passing Issue 3 provides new employment opportunities and would force other employers to adjust their drug testing policies.

"If marijuana becomes legal than all the employers are going to have to come together and face an issue that they are already facing,” Gerken said.

Those issues seem to mean more to some than others here in Toledo.

“I don’t think it’s much of a big deal,” Cantwell said.

