Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - October 18, 2015

Andy Stuart, President of the Toledo Rotary Club, and Eric Fankhauser, Chair of Water Equality Conference

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp to discuss the reasons for his opposition on Issue 3.

Then, Executive Director of the Toledo Zoo Jeff Sailer joins Jerry to discuss Issue 11, the Zoo's renewal levy.

And later, Andy Stuart, President of the Toledo Rotary Club, and Eric Fankhauser, Chair of Water Equality Conference, sit down with Jerry to discuss the upcoming conference.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.