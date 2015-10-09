NB I-75 just south of 475 split in Perrysburg reopens after comm - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

NB I-75 just south of 475 split in Perrysburg reopens after commercial vehicle crash

ODOT says northbound I-75 was closed down near mile marker 189, just before the 475 split, due to a commercial vehicle crash Friday. 

Traffic was diverted off onto 582.

ODOT reopened the NB lanes around midnight. 

