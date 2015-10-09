BGPD investigate several car break-ins this week

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating the twenty vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the last week.

Thieves are targeting cars parked in driveways and on the streets, some of which have been unlocked.



“It's mostly around the campus in our numbered street area, but we have had some vehicles that were entered in other areas of town as well,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso.

Some of the vehicles had smaller items taken from them, such as bracelets, a purse, and a cell phone. Other vehicles appear to have just been broken into. Police are still investigating whether or not they're all related and say it is a possibility, because most of the break-ins happened on the same night.



“Most overnight, but we're still trying to narrow down the times, just because most people last see their vehicle before going to bed, and then they wake up and find this, so narrowing a time frame is difficult,” said Lt. Mancuso.

Police are urging everyone to lock their doors and make sure your windows are rolled up. They say to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions so that this doesn't happen to you.



“Bowling Green is by and large a very safe community and so people have that in their mind, that they are not going to be a victim, until we have a rash of incidents that take place like this. But we would, again, always remind people to lock their vehicles, lock their doors, those types of things,” said Lt. Mancuso.

If you have any information on these break-ins, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-2571.

