UT Alumni honored at homecoming gala

It's homecoming weekend at the University of Toledo and Friday night, three graduates were recognized at the UT Association's Homecoming Gala.

Dr. Richard Paat is one of the world's foremost missionaries. Since 1994, he's led 63 medical missions and disaster relief teams who have treated nearly 100,000 patients around the world. Earthquakes, Tsunamis, Hurricanes, Dr. Paat is always there to help.

"We are so blessed. The University of Toledo gives us a great foundation in medicine, being a physician and helping others and being able to give back to the community here locally as well as internationally," he says.

And locally, Dr. Paat provides free medical care to the homeless, migr ant workers, as well as the uninsured.

"To be included with other recipients for this type of award, to be associated with the University of Toledo and the college of medicine, it's quite humbling," eh says.

Two other UT alumni were honored at the gala. Tom Guitteau, a businessman and former broadcast commentator for the UT Rockets and Dr. Alex Adams, executive director of the Idaho State Pharmacy Board.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.