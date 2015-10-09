Big crowds expected for number 24 ranked UT's homecoming

It’s going to be a big weekend on the University of Toledo campus.

It’s homecoming this weekend and on top of that, the Rockets football team is ranked number 24 in the nation.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday the festivities will kick off with a parade. It will start at the main campus Bancroft entrance then turn left onto Bancroft, right onto Middlesex, right on Hughes, right on Cheltenham and then left back onto Bancroft.

The parade is expected to wrap up by noon and then the tail-gating will start.

The University is expecting around 3,000 people.

"We’ve got a lot to celebrate. We’ve got a new president. She's fantastic. There's just a lot of wonderful things happening on campus. Plus, our rockets are doing amazing if you haven't noticed," said Director of Alumni Programming Ansley Abrams-Frederick.

The Parade will go on rain or shine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.