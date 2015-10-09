Oregon Police officers trained in dignitary protection

It looks like a secret service operation, and it’s kind of similar. Three Oregon Police officers have been receiving special training all week, learning how to provide protection for dignitaries.

"Some of the things they're picking up through the first four days are formations, what drives a formation, what level of threat dictates the level of protection you would provide," said Bryan Hillis, President of Alexander Global Strategies, the company that's providing the training.

Hillis says this form of training is especially important in Ohio since a presidential election is happening next year.

"With the RNC coming in next year to Ohio, that’s one of the reasons why we offered this program,” said Hillis.

On Friday, officers practiced a scenario that had them looking after a dignitary who had a high threat risk, following her to meetings and even to lunch.

This form of protection is different than normal law enforcement training.

"Normal law enforcement training that guys receive, they want to go to the fight, they want to go to the problem, but this training is to avoid all of that and to protect," said Hillis.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.