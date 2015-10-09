TPD to hold Coffee with a Cop event Monday

Toledo Police Chief George Kral has made it a mission to listen to you. He’s already held a series of town hall and block watch meetings, but now he’s taking on a new approach.

It’s called Coffee with a Cop and Toledo police hope it will provide a more casual environment for the citizens of Toledo to discuss the problems they are facing.

Several Toledo police officers will be on hand to chat at Plate 21 on Monday between 7 and 9 a.m.

“This is a neighborhood that will be really interested in what the police have to say and we’ll be glad to talk with them,” said Plate 21 owner Ben Spang.



“We’re so happy to have them come in and all the parents from the neighborhood and any other citizens,” said Abby Byer, Plate 21 employee.



This is a program Chief George Kral saw other departments across the country trying, so he wanted to start it here in the Glass City.



Monday is the first Coffee with a Cop scheduled for the Toledo Police Department, but many more are coming in the upcoming months.

