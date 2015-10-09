Finishing touches put on new home for homeless veterans

More than 75 Home Depot associates from around the area teamed up with National Church Residences on Friday to help prepare a facility in south Toledo that will house 75 homeless veterans.

To make it feel more like home, Team Depot spent the whole day Friday hanging TVs inside and planting flowers outside.



The 75 unit housing facility is designed specifically for homeless veterans in the area.



Volunteers don't want it to feel like it's just a place to live. They want it to feel like ‘home’.



One volunteer with Team Depot said their goal is helping people and giving back to homeless veterans for everything they've done.



"The people that fight for our country, the reason that we can get up and be in this free country. We do whatever's possible for these people, it's just absolutely great,” said team member Rodney Harris.



Veterans will start moving into the facility next Wednesday and the hope is to have it filled by Thanksgiving.

