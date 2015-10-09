High Level Bridge finally opening to traffic after 17-month closure

It's a project that has been a pain for drivers needing to cross the Maumee River for a year and a half. But relief is on the way.



After being closed for 17 long months, ODOT has announced the Anthony Wayne Bridge will finally be reopened to traffic late next week.



The $28 million project closed the bridge so crews could re-deck the roadway, update substructures, and improve street lighting and sidewalks.



The project had fallen a month behind schedule for additional structural steel work, but the great weather in September gave crews the chance to get back on schedule.



Lanes will be restricted to one lane in each direction until November.



Folks who used the bridge regularly are looking forward to taking their old route again.



"Yeah, it's exciting! And getting rid of all of this traffic too. You get a lot of trucks going through here, turning back and forth," said east Toledo resident Christina Marsh.



ODOT is planning on holding a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday Oct. 16.

