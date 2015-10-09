USPS looking to fill multiple city carrier associate positions in Toledo

The United States Postal Service is looking for qualified applicants to fill over 25 available city carrier associate positions in Toledo.

All positions are temporary with the possibility of moving into a full time position.

Applicants must complete an online profile and obtain a score of 70 percent or higher on the required examination.

Aside from the driving and physical requirements, the position does not require a high school diploma or its equivalent nor does it have an experience requirement. Training is provided on the job, and successful completion of a probation period of 120 days is required to continue employment.

Veteran’s preference is also recognized in the USPS hiring process.

For more information click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.