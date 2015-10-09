Raising the 'Barre' on fitness in Toledo

If you're looking for a new place to exercise, look no further than Cricket West. In December, it'll be the home of a national fitness brand that has more than 300 studios across the U.S. It's called Pure Barre.

Pure Barre Toledo Owner and Instructor Mo Sheahan says when she first moved to the Toledo-area three years ago, the closest Pure Barre studio was in Ann Arbor.

"I first started doing Pure Barre when I lived in Denver; loved it, was addicted to it," Sheahan said. "I was actually doing the drive to Ann Arbor every now and then and got tired of doing that. So I'm excited to open it up here and I think Toledo will really welcome it. It's such a great, great workout and it's really different from a lot of what we have here currently."

As far as what the actual workout entails, think small movements with high intensity.

"Pure Barre is a 55 minute total body workout. It hits every muscle group and what we do is isometric movements, very small fine movements that really exhaust a muscle group and then we stretch. We're promoting the growth of long lean muscles," Sheahan said.

Pure Barre classes are held inside a studio with a ballet barre. Socks with grips on the bottom are encouraged, and props such as exercise balls and bands are utilized. Sheahan says instructors are trained to offer modifications, or up the intensity when needed.

"Really, anybody can do Pure Barre," she said. "If you can hold on to the barre, you can do the movements in our class. You will find mainly women are our demographic, but there are men who have found interest in it as well. The great thing about it is it's attainable, it's low impact, you're not jumping, you're not doing any big movements."

Pure Barre Toledo will host about 35 classes a week to start off, with six instructors, including Sheahan.

"We'll be open seven days a week, with typical coverage as far as early mornings, late nights, and mid-day (classes). We'll have a full schedule that will accommodate many different schedules," she said.

Sheahan also noted that this is a part of the change that's cultivating in the Westgate and Cricket West area.

"This area of Toledo is really attracting a different crowd. We have Whole Foods coming in, definitely a national brand, and something that's health and wellness. Next door we have Yogaja Yoga which is another great yoga studio, which really complements the barre workout," she said. "There's a lot of life and activity coming in this area, which is why we chose this location."

Though the location won't open for a few months, there already seems to be a big demand for Pure Barre.

"I think Toledo will really welcome it. It's such a great, great workout and it's really different from a lot of what we have here currently," she said. "It raises 'the barre' a little bit on the level of fitness that is coming to Toledo."

Pure Barre's opening could also prompt other national exercise studios to follow suit and head to the Glass City, to which Sheahan says, 'the more the merrier.'

"We'll see! It'd be great to have barre be a really prevalent and known workout segment here in Toledo. We're first here, so we'll see what comes next," she said.

Construction on Pure Barre at Cricket West is set to begin in a few weeks, with a goal of opening the studio in early to mid-December.

