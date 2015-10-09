Controlled waterfowl hunt closing Magee Marsh for birdwatching

Magee Marsh is a hotspot for birdwatchers. Beginning on October 17 however, it will be closing for six weeks for the controlled waterfowl hunting season.



Hundreds of outdoors men won an online lottery conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to hunt the area for ducks and geese. Each paid $3.00 for a permit allowing them to enter a zone to bag the waterfowl. Rules stipulate they cannot leave their assigned zone.

"Zones are roughly twenty to thirty acres in size. What we're trying to do is give the hunters a quality hunt, less pressure than other hunting areas in the state," said Kevin Newsome of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Money raised from the waterfowl permits goes into buying and preserving wetlands like Magee Marsh.

"Ohio has lost nearly ninety percent of its natural wetlands and Lake Erie marshland are some of the most important along the North Coast. This is one of the last ones left," said Newsome.

And once the warning signs come down, birdwatchers will be welcome to return to the marsh.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.