Construction is underway on new Whole Foods store coming to Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Construction is now underway on the new Whole Foods store coming to Toledo. 

The 40,000 square foot organic grocery store will be located near Secor and Executive Parkway. And construction seems to be right on schedule. 

The city says construction is expected to be complete by late 2016 or early 2017.  

