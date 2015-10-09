Superhero run benefiting a little boy in Toledo

Calling all Superheroes! How would you like to meet Thor, Batman, Robin, Spider-Man and Iron Man? They are all getting together to support 3-year-old Reece Bova.

He was born with severe heart and lung defects. Reece has undergone two heart surgeries and 10 heart catheterizations.

Due to the severity of his illnesses, Reece and his family were turned away from many world-renowned hospitals. Even the best of the best were not willing to surgically treat Reece due to the riskiness of his surgeries. However, Boston Children's Hospital, ranked #1 in pediatric cardiology, stepped up to the plate and has been treating Reece surgically for two years.

All of this comes at a huge cost for Reece's mommy and daddy. In addition to travel expenses, lodging and food while having to travel to Boston twice a year, Reece's medical bills continue to grow.

So this weekend there will be a Superhero 5K and one mile family fun run to raise money for his medical expenses.

The race is Sunday at 10 a.m. at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

All race participants will receive a Run for Reece Superhero t-shirt and Run for Reece swag bag!

Race registration is $25 in advance and $30 day off.

To register now, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.