Cash, meth ingredients seized in Hancock County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cash, meth ingredients seized in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Drugs were taken off the street in Hancock County Friday.

The county’s METRICH Drug Task Force served a search warrant from the Findlay Municipal Court at a home on Township Road in Mount Blanchard around 6:15 a.m.

The search turned up cash, drug paraphernalia as well as items and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine.

No arrests have been made at this time, but charges are expected once laboratory results are complete.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly