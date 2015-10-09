Suspect in Lenawee County break-in may be hiding in NW Ohio

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is looking for a person connected to a series of August break-ins.

Rachel Romero, 31, is wanted for a felony charge of breaking and entering with intent and larceny.

The break-in was part of a series involving Romero and two other people. The suspects targeted barns and garages in Lenawee and Hillsdale Counties.

Police believe Romero may be hiding out in northwest Ohio or southeastern Michigan.

Anyone who knows where Romero is should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 – just start the tip with Lenawee. A cash reward may be offered for tips leading to an arrest.

