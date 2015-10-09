Suspect in Lenawee County break-in may be hiding in NW Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in Lenawee County break-in may be hiding in NW Ohio

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is looking for a person connected to a series of August break-ins.

Rachel Romero, 31, is wanted for a felony charge of breaking and entering with intent and larceny. 

The break-in was part of a series involving Romero and two other people. The suspects targeted barns and garages in Lenawee and Hillsdale Counties.

Police believe Romero may be hiding out in northwest Ohio or southeastern Michigan.

Anyone who knows where Romero is should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 – just start the tip with Lenawee. A cash reward may be offered for tips leading to an arrest.

