Tentative agreement guarantees employment levels at Toledo Assembly Complex

Automotive News is reporting that the tentative UAW/Fiat Chrysler agreement specifically guarantees current employment levels at the Toledo Assembly Complex despite the move of Cherokee production to Belvidere, IL.

The United Auto Workers National Chrysler Council approved the proposed tentative agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at a meeting in Detroit Friday morning, meaning it will soon be in the hands of UAW members.

WTOL has also learned the UAW Jeep Unit Executive Committee will hold three informational meetings with members to discuss what is in the new tentative agreement.

In a letter to members, the executive committee says they will hold the meetings on Wednesday, October 14 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The meetings will be held at the UAW Local 12 Union Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave. in Toledo.

The letter also states the vote for the tentative agreement will be held on October 21.

The Detroit Free Press says with the new deal, entry-level workers could get up to $29 an hour over eight years, which would eliminate the two-tier pay scale that had them compensated at a much lower level than senior colleagues. That's an increase from $19 an hour that is being paid right now.

Other agreement highlights include health care costs remaining the same, unless it’s an emergency room charge for a non-emergency visit.

UAW President Dennis Williams said in a comment on the UAW's Facebook page Friday, “We returned to bargaining with a clear mandate to fight for a contract that gives all members a clearly defined path to fair pay and a decent standard of living – and we believe this contract delivers on that most important goal. We’ve secured a stronger contract. Our members will have the final word, and we look forward to the conversation and dialogue that will take place in the days ahead."

Here’s the full list of “gains” detailed on the UAW website:

Clear Path to Traditional Wages for In-Progression Members

First General Wage Increases in 9 years for Traditional Members

Health Care Unchanged with No Premiums for All Members

A Bigger Piece of FCA Profits with Improved Profit-Sharing

$3,000 and $4,000 Ratification Bonuses Secured

401(k) Contribution Rate Raised to 6.4% for In-Progression Members

$1.7 Billion in Pension Funding

$5.3 Billion in New U.S Investments and Moratorium on Outsourcing

Increased Dental and Vision Benefits for In-Progression Members

Read the full document here.

