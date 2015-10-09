WANTED: Toledo police identify suspect in Dick's Sporting Goods - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WANTED: Toledo police identify suspect in Dick's Sporting Goods robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
(Source: Toledo Police Department - Twitter) (Source: Toledo Police Department - Twitter)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police have identified a man who’s wanted for aggravated robbery.

The department says Ryan Laraway went into the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Monroe around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police were told Laraway demanded cash from the clerk and indicated he had a gun.

An arrest warrant has now been released for Laraway.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

