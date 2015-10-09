Researchers get $4.2M grant to study chemical in sunscreen

Two Michigan State University researchers are studying whether a high-fat diet interacts with a common chemical found in sunscreen and possible effects on breast cancer risk.

The East Lansing school on Friday announced a five-year, nearly $4.2 million grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Richard Schwartz, a microbiology and molecular genetics professor and associate dean in the College of Natural Science, is doing the study with Sandra Haslam, a professor of physiology in the College of Human Medicine. They're looking at the ingredient BP-3.

In a related effort, Kami Silk, a communications professor and associate dean in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences, plans to look at ways to develop effective health messaging to younger audiences based on the Michigan State research.

