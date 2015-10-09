Police arrest suspect in KeyBank robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest suspect in KeyBank robbery

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Surveillance photo of the robbery suspect (Source: FBI - Cleveland Division)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing KeyBank on Oct. 9.

Officers were called to KeyBank on Byrne Road, in the Heathersdown Village Shopping Center, just after 9 a.m. that Friday.

Police were told a man entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers. The man was wearing a face mask at the time.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Task Force along with Toledo police arrested 39-year-old Jamie Daniels for the crime.

Daniels is now being held on a state warrant. He faces potential federal charges.

