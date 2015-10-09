Math Anxiety: How parents can help a student's performance

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Everyone wants to help their kids who struggle with homework. But sometimes, those good intentions can actually hurt a child’s performance.

Agnes Palmer is a working mom who, when it comes to her daughter’s fourth grade math homework, frequently finds herself at a loss.

“I feel, as a parent, inadequate, when I can’t help her with her homework,” Palmer said. “I get stressed out. She gets stressed out.”

The kind of math anxiety is very common and even socially acceptable, according to experts like Cian Beilock, a psychology professor at the University of Chicago and author of the book "Choke."

“You don’t hear intelligent people walking around bragging that they’re not good readers, but often people talk about not being a number's person,” Beilock said.

But, Beilock says, that attitude can be harmful to young students.

"Telling them that it's okay to be bad at math or there are people who are good at math and people that aren't. We're sending messages about their ability to succeed," she said.

In fact, one study showed the more math anxious parents tried to help their kids with math homework, the worse their children performed, which led to their own math anxieties increasing.

"A parent's own fear or attitude about math can be transferred to their kids. Not only in terms of how those kids feel about math themselves, but it can actually affect kids' learning across the school year," said Beilock.

So how can we create a more math positive environment at home? Megan Roberts, Executive Director of Math for America, says it all starts with the right attitude.

"Things we should stay away from are phrases like, 'I was terrible at mathematics, it's okay if you are too,'" said Roberts.

And instead of focusing on getting right answers, parents should focus on the process of getting those answers.

"Tell me about how you solved this problem. Tell me what you were thinking when you worked on this number sense problem," said Roberts.

"Math is something you learn, you're not born with it. And that hard work, interest and motivation are really important for succeeding in this area," said Beilock.

Remember, says Roberts, you're not alone. You can always turn to the school for help.

"I think schools can invite and need to invite parents into the conversation with clear, direct, open lines of communication and provide opportunities for parents to learn about mathematics," said Roberts.

And lastly, don't leave math for just homework, try to incorporate it in everyday life from the very start.

"How much things cost, how tall things are, how things get bigger and smaller. And as you get older, kids start to be curious about math concepts, innately if they've sort of been thinking of them as a way of life," said Roberts.

As for Palmer, she's worked hard to keep her home math positive for her daughter's sake.

"We stop for a second, you know, we say you know come on you can do this, mommy can do this," said Palmer.

Experts say studies show math anxiety can start to show up much earlier than first assumed. Kids as young as first grade can develop math anxiety and it can snowball from there. So it's important, according to experts, for parents to stay math positive from the very start.

