SR-295 reopens after semi crash spills fuel

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash that closed SR-295 in Lucas County for multiple hours.

The crash happened between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Police say 21-year-old Derek Rucki was driving the pickup and ran a stop sign, running the commercial truck off the road.

The Rucki was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 29-year-old Lee Hoffman, was alert and walking around after the crash, appearing to have no injuries.

When the semi overturned, about 200 gallons of fuel spilled on the road.

"The EPA has been called as well as remediation services," Sgt. Robert Sellers said. "Once they get on scene, they will excavate all the dirty soil and replace it with clean soil, which is standard protocol."

A crew with the Ohio Department of Transportation brought in a load of sand to help soak up the slippery spill. The road was closed from US-24 to Box Road for multiple hours.

