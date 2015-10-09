North Toledo shooting death ruled a homicide

Toledo police say a man was gunned down late Thursday night in north Toledo.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Bush,near Erie Street, directly in front of a Toledo Fire Department station.

Police say a disturbance outside led to multiple shots being fired and the death of 23-year-old Jewell Miller, who died at the scene. The Lucas County Coroner's Office says he was shot multiple times and declared the shooting a homicide.

Toledo Police Lieutenant Joe Heffernan says police have been targeting this area due to the increase in crimes involving guns.

"We have extra patrols and we are doing a lot of things to go after this extra gun violence. We just can't have it in our town," said Lt. Heffernan.

Police are hoping someone comes forward to help identify the shooters.

"This is a case where numerous people saw something. It's just a matter of getting them in, calming them down and getting the real story," said Lt. Heffernan.

Two vehicles were taken from the scene as evidence. Several stray bullets struck a nearby home.

Neighbors tell WTOL they heard 15 to 20 shots fired. One neighbor said he walked onto his porch to see three young men scattering in different directions.

No arrests have been made so far.

If you were one of those people who witnessed the murder, or suspects running away, call Crime Stopper at

419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.

