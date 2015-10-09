TFD purchases six new engines, on new ladder truck

The Toledo Fire Department has purchased six new engines and one new ladder truck.

Four of the engine trucks are already out on the road, two more are on their way, and the fire department is hoping to have the new ladder truck in service at the end of the month.

One of the new features on these rigs is the compartment space, allowing for the equipment to be stored in a much safer place than before. Having that additional space helps keep wear and tear on the gear, down.

The new trucks also have better lighting, which will come in handy when firefighters are battling a blaze in the dark.

“Each time we see a new generation, there's improvements. Some are bigger than others, but they all add up to making a better rig, a safer rig, allowing us to do our job,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

Some of the front line rigs that the department is switching out for these new ones will go into the station's reserve to be used just in case a newer one is ever unable to be used.

