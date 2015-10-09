Maumee Fire Dept. teaches students fire safety at Fair Field Elementary as a part of Fire Safety Week

"Hear the beep where you sleep" - that's the theme for this year's fire prevention week.

Maumee firefighters used a fire safety house Thursday to teach Fair Field Elementary students what to do in case their home catches fire.

In the demonstration smoke fills the trailer and dozens of kids hit the deck.But the lessons learned are good for any age.

Number one; you want to make sure you have working smoke detectors, checking the batteries every six months. The recommendation is that one is in every room on every floor.

And the next thing is to make sure you have a plan, just in case your home does catch fire.

“Know two ways out of every building or your home and practice it,” says Deputy Chief Jim Dusseau.



As a part of a FEMA grant, the Maumee Fire Department will install smoke alarms in residents’ homes for free.

According to the American Red Cross, 60 percent of house fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarms.

