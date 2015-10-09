Ohio first state to implement Truckers Against Trafficking

Ohio will soon become the first state across the country to implement mandatory Truckers Against Trafficking or TAT training for CDL drivers.

“The more eyes we get out there, the better off we're going to be,” said Lt. William Bowers.

That's what the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping to gain by requiring those who get a CDL license to take a one hour training session on human trafficking.

This new training goes into effect next year and will apply to anyone renewing or obtaining a new CDL license.

Lt. Bowers says the training will include a number of things to watch out for.

“Looking for different signs, whether it be prostitution in the truck plaza, submissive individuals, unordinary submissive individuals that they may see at a gas station, rest area, or something like that,” said Bowers.

He says specifically, it's training drivers to look for any clues that could lead to further investigation, especially in an area like Toledo, where thousands travel through each day and human trafficking is not uncommon.

“It's no secret that rest areas, plazas, and truck stops have been the site of human trafficking and prostitution. So it just makes sense we notify those people that are going through those locations or there visiting those locations on a regular basis,” said Bowers.

He says this is just another tool in the fight against human trafficking.

“These people are out there, they're not in uniforms, they look like the everyday Joe. But someone may not realize that they've gone through this training and they're able to recognize the signs of human trafficking and they're able to alert law enforcement of that,” said Bowers.

The goal is to have all states require this training.

