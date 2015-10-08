Former Put-in-Bay Police Chief found guilty of disorderly conduct

The trial for former Put-in-Bay Police Chief Ric Lampela is now over.

Lampela was found guilty Thursday of disorderly conduct and will now have to pay a fine.

On Wednesday, Lampela has been found not guilty on two charges - dereliction of duty and falsification - and was dismissed on the charge of aggravated menacing and menacing against a former officer.

Lampela is accused of blocking a sexual assault investigation involving one of his former officers. He was fired in August, about six months after being charged with dereliction of duty, falsification and other misdemeanors.

State and county investigators have said that Lampela refused to look into sexual assault claims from two employees and hoped to prevent negative publicity for the department.

Two lawsuits were filed in July against Lampela and Ottawa County.

