Water treatment cost up, microcystin season almost over

It has been an expensive year for the City of Toledo, keeping our water safe to drink. So far $6 million has been spent and water treatment leaders say $3 million more is needed.

"This is the second year in a row we've had to go back because of increased chemical costs," said Chuck Campbell, commissioner of plant operations.

He says unprecedented ice flows scraped out the river bed, putting organics in the lake. He also says the city went above EPA standards and have been, and continue to test for microcystin daily.

But costs have added up and now water leaders are looking to Toledo City Council to approve $3 million more.

But has all this testing and chemical adding worked here in Toledo?

Well, when you look at the city's water dashboard, you can see that it never went above a watch, meaning microcystin wasn't ever detected in our drinking water. And right now, it's at "clear."

"We've had non-detect, which is below 0.3 ppb, two days in a row now, so that's good news," said Campbell. "Our friends at the University of Toledo and other scientists in the community are looking at it, along with our chemists, bacteriologists, and we think that we might bounce around just a little bit. But I think we're out of the woods for this year."

If the cost to keep our water safe continues to rise, there could be a water rate increase. Water leaders say that's not on the table right now, but will be considered in years to come.

"Our water rate increase was passed by city council in 2013, and we go out to 2018, when it ends," said Campbell. "But these new costs were not included in that rate increase, so it's something we're going to have to look at in the future and run through council."

Ed Moore, Public Utilities Director, estimates next years water treatment budget to be $7.5 million.

