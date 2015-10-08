Only On 11: City of Toledo overhauls call center to make things easier for their residents

The City of Toledo is trying to make things easier for their residents by overhauling the way you get help from them.

"Most people, they don’t always know who to call or how to get in touch with the services they need. They just know what the problem is. So the call center is the liaison between the citizens and the city services," says Abby Arnold, Commissioner of the Utility Administration for the City of Toledo.

The old "Call City Hall” helpline will now be called Engage Toledo. Operators will listen to your problem, file a service request, and give you a service request number. And coming soon, a new Engage Toledo tab will appear on the city's website, where you can track the status of your service request.

"The mayor is really focused on customer service. It's not just the responsibility of taking the calls, everything that everyone does touches the lives of our citizens," says Arnold.

The call center will now have a courtesy call back system, so you won't have to wait on hold. And the City combined two call centers into one to make more operators available to handle your questions.

The number for Engage Toledo is 419-936-2020.

